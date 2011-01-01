WElcome to iskcon pittsburgh!
ISKCON of Pittsburgh is a non-profit organization dedicated to preserving and promoting the rich cultural heritage of Vedic traditions. Our mission is to provide the Pittsburgh community with opportunities to participate in cultural events, seminars, and festivals that celebrate the Vedic arts, cuisine, music!
We encourage individuals to contribute to our mission of preserving and promoting Vedic culture by volunteering, connecting with like-minded individuals, and making a positive impact on the community. Our vision is to empower individuals to lead a life of enlightened choices, simplicity, and spiritual fulfillment while contributing to the betterment of society.
VT Clubhouse
We invite you to join us for the most merciful festival of all time here in Pittsburgh itself. Come celebrate the festival of joy!
Contact Sa...
VT Clubhouse
Inperson
We invite you to join us for Systematic Gita Study every Monday. Our sessions contain in-depth explanation of key topics and ways to apply w...
Inperson
Zoom
We invite you to join us for zoom Srimad Bhagavatam class every Monday. Our sessions contain in-depth explanation of key topics and ways to ...
Zoom
2365 McAleer Rd, Sewickley, PA 15143
Enthusiastic Drama classes, spiritual Bhagavatam class, L1 & L2 Kids and Youth Classes take place every Saturday! The Saturday programs have...
2365 McAleer Rd, Sewickley, PA 15143
ISKCON Pittsburgh, 3513A Butler St, Pittsburgh, PA 15201
In the bustle of downtown Pittsburgh is the place of serenity and deep devotion– The Pittsburgh Kirtan center. ISKCON Pittsburgh’s Kirtan C...
ISKCON Pittsburgh, 3513A Butler St, Pittsburgh, PA 15201
Temple timings - 7.00am to 1.00pm and 4.00pm to 7.00pm (All day)
Thursday Evenings - Congregational event - 6.30-9.00pm
Sunday - 6.00 - 8.00pm
3153A Butler St, Pittsburgh, PA, 15201
A.C. Bhakti Swami Prabhupāda, Bhagavad-gita As It Is
